Uttarakhand to become the first state to implement Uniform Civil Code: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | India News

Dehradun: In a significant development, Uttarakhand has decided to implement Uniform Civil Code in the state, and will become the first state in India to do so. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Uttarakhand cabinet has decided to form a committee on implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the state.” A day after taking oath, the Uttarakhand cabinet led by Chief Minister Dhami made the announcement. This decision was taken in the first meeting of the new cabinet held in Dehradun.

