Uttradheenga Yeppov Song From Karnan | Dhee | Dhanush – Tech Kashif

Watch & Listen to Uttradheenga Yeppov Song from Karnan Movie (2021): Karnan movie song Uttradheenga Yeppov was sung by Dhee and composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The song released on 31 March 2021. Dhanush’s Karnan movie was directed by Mari Selvaraj. Uttradheenga Yeppov song lyrics will be updated soon. Think Music acquires the audio rights of the film.
Listen and Download Karnan Uttradheenga Yeppov song from Wynk, Gaana, Jio Saavan, iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Resso, and more. The film also stars Rajisha Vijayan, Natty aka Natraj, Lal, Yogi Babu, and more. Karnan movie hits the screens on 9th April 2021 worldwide.Karnan Songs Download
Download Karnan Uttradheenga Yeppov song on Wynk, Gaana, and official music websites.
Download Uttradheenga Yeppov song on Ganna
Free Download Uttradheenga Yeppov Mp3 Songs on Wynk
Download All Karnan Songs Free on Jio Saavn
Download Free Karnan Tamil Movie Songs on iTunes
DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to download songs only from official sources like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t support or use pirated websites like starmusiq, isaimini, to stream and download songs.
Karnan Movie Cast & Crew
Album: Karnan
Star Cast: Dhanush, Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Natraj aka Natty, Gouri Kishan
Director Name: Mari Selvaraj
Music Director: Santhosh Narayanan
Year Of Released: 2021
Singers: Dhee