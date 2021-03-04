UV Concepts for Upcoming TMTmakers – TheMiracleTech

Content-driven films in Tollywood have gained a huge market and many top production houses have started focusing on such content.

Interestingly, UV Creations, which are known for building large projects on huge budgets, are to launch a new supplement called UV Concepts, through which they will build concept-oriented projects.

UV Concepts will produce new age materials that cater to contemporary audiences. He has roped in upcoming and talented actors, directors and other technicians for his upcoming projects.

UV Concepts has already completed a project and is ready for release. An official update on the project will be provided tomorrow, March 5.

