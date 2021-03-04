‘V’ Movie – Nani, Sudhir Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari have leaked online for full movie download

The latest Telugu film ‘V’ starring Nani was released on September 5, 2020. It appears that V is the 25th film of talented actor Nani. Mohana is a fascinating story by Krishna Indraganti director V, produced by Sirish, Dil Raju, Harshit Reddy and Laxman under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film stars talented star actors like Sudhir Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas. As the movie is available for streaming and distributed by Amazon Prime Video, it was leaked online on its premiere date. At the time of writing, the film is already available on many illegal websites such as TamilRockers and TMTWap.

Q gets a huge mess

V is nothing else but a very ambitious film which was written and directed by Indraganti Mohana. Since the announcement of the project, the V making drive has been turned upside down. However, the third collaboration between Nani and Indragati managed to convince the audience with a strong action scene that sustains them.

Earlier, Intragati and Nani worked together in Gentleman and Ashata Chamma. However, the V duo is a miss for hitmakers. Apparently, both Indragati and Nani stepped out of their comfort zone to take their film to the audience.

Piracy can be bad news for V.

The Tamil version of V has also leaked on Tamilrockers and other illegal sites. However, we recommend our readers to watch the movie only in the official Prime Video streaming app.

Disclaimer:

Oracle globe Strongly condemns the film / web series Piracy for supporting people who are very diligent in the entertainment industry and calls for strengthening anti-piracy laws. Hanging on the entertainment industry is the biggest problem and we try to expose the culprits. We fully understand and comply with copyright acts / streams and ensure that we take all steps to comply with the law. Through our pages we want to inform our users about theft and strongly encourage our users to avoid such platforms / websites. The Copyright Act 1957 protects all types of music, songs and videos, literary and artistic works. The Stop Online Piracy Act (STOP) is also an act that restricts access to sites that host illegal content.