Vaa Sakhi Song Full Video on Maajja | Maalavika Sundar

Vaa Sakhi Song

Vaa Sakhi is the most recent Tamil impartial music launched on the brand new music platform Maajja. The music was sung by Tremendous Singer fame Maalavika Sundar, Ravi G, and Deepak Blue. Maajja is a brand new music channel launched for Unbiased musicians. It was initiated by oscar-winning music director AR Rahman. Vaa Sakhi music was obtainable on all of the music streaming platforms like Spotify, Jiosaavn, Gaana, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Hungama, Youtube Music, and Raaga.com. Obtain Vaa Sakhi music on above talked about official music apps. Watch Malavika Sundar Vaa Sakhi video music on Maajja Youtube channel.

WATCH VAA SAKHI SONG ON MAAJJA

Maalavika Sundar launched the primary look poster of the music on her Instagram account. Vaa Sakhi music was composed and made by Akshay Yesodharan, Reshwin Nishith, Sayee Rakshith, Bharat Sundar. The recordings are accomplished by Ishit Kuberkar whereas Saurabh Joshi is the Sound Engineer. The lyrics had been written by Ahamed Shyam.

Maajja’s first music Get pleasure from Enjaami is a large hit that hits greater than 157,684,153 views on youtube. The music has gone viral amongst youngsters too. We are able to see many Instagram reels movies and dance covers utilizing Get pleasure from Enjaami music.

Vaa Sakhi Music Lyrics

Hey Penney, Vaaraai nee munne ..
Vaanam, un kaiyil dhaane

Vaa Sakhi Music Obtain

Obtain Vaa Sakhi music on Wynk

Obtain Vaa Sakhi Music on Gaana

Free Obtain Vaa Sakhi Mp3 Music on Wynk

Obtain All Maajja Songs Free on Youtube

Obtain Free Vaa Sakhi Music on iTunes

Hey Penney, Vaaraai nee munne music mp3 obtain

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to obtain songs solely from official sources like Youtube, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana, and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t help or use pirated web sites like Masstamilan, Lyricsdon, Starmusiq, Isaimini, Tamilplay to stream and obtain songs.

Vaa Sakhi Music Full Particulars

Album: Vaa Sakhi
Star Solid: Maalavika Sundar
Music Administrators: Akshay Yesodharan, Reshwin Nishith, Sayee Rakshith, Bharat Sundar
Yr Of Launched: 2021
Singers: Maalavika Sundar, Ravi G, and Deepak Blue
Lyrics: Ahamed Shyam

