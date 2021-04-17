Vadim Nemkov Defends Bellator Light-Heavyweight Title Against Phil Davis At Bellator 257

We’ve been given a terrific night time of fights tonight at Bellator 257, the place we witnessed two light-heavyweight gran prix bouts go down.

The primary of these gran prix bouts got here between Corey Anderson and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov within the co-main occasion, whereas the second comes between Bellator light-heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Phil Davis, a primary occasion title struggle rematch of their 2018 showdown.

Their first encounter confirmed Nemkov defeat Davis through cut up determination after three rounds. Now they get 5 rounds to see who the higher man actually is. Their first struggle was very shut, and it’s at all times nice seeing rematches, particularly once they’re championship fights.

Since their first bout, Davis has gone 3-0 with two finishes, defeating a Bellator & UFC champion in that point, whereas Nemkov has gone 2-0 with two finishes, defeating Bellator champions in each of these outings.

Proceed studying to see how this epic light-heavyweight gran prix title struggle went down:

Official Outcome: Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis through unanimous determination (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Spherical 1

Nemkov will get lively along with his putting straight away, touchdown various calf kicks, in addition to a sequence of one-twos.

Davis’ protection is holding up for probably the most half, however he’s definitely falling behind early, touchdown a fourth of the strikes Nemkov is.

Spherical 2

Nemkov comes out pressuring Davis’ again towards the fence, as he was within the first, till Davis cracks him with a pleasant overhand proper. It didn’t damage Nemkov, nevertheless it positively backed him up a bit to rethink his technique.

Nemkov drops Davis halfway by the spherical with a tough hook and Davis instantly jumps on a single leg for security.

Davis has Nemkov up in opposition to the fence, till Nemkov wraps Davis in a guillotine choke to defend the takedown.

Davis could also be a stellar wrestler, putting in two NCAA nationwide championships and successful one in every of them, however Nemkov is a global grasp of sport in fight sambo, and it’s been working to fight Davis’ takedowns.

Spherical 3

Davis lands various his personal good calf kicks by this spherical, however remains to be getting pieced up all through nearly all of it. Nemkov shoots on a takedown with ten seconds left, which Davis handily stuffs.

Spherical 4

This struggle is unquestionably beginning to slip away from Davis, it’s under no circumstances trying like their first encounter.

We’re seeing the sensible evolution of Nemkov, he simply could also be the very best light-heavyweight on the planet. Davis has solely been beat convincingly twice, this would be the third.

Spherical 5

Davis is urgent ahead making an attempt to face his floor, nevertheless it isn’t sufficient. He isn’t nearly as good as Nemkov on the toes, and this struggle hasn’t taken any half on the mat.

Nemkov shoots for an additional takedown, however is once more denied and so they’re again to their toes.

After pummeling for place Davis secures double underhooks on the champion, however he doesn’t need management proper now. Davis wants a end, however he doesn’t get it. It seems to be like our champion will stay the identical at Bellator 257 tonight.

We’ll be sincere, the scorecards have been fairly stunning, it seemed to be a simple 50-45 for the Russian, however he secures his first title protection tonight nonetheless.

Brady Briggs

I turned a fan of fight sports activities once I was 12 years outdated. I used to be scrolling by the channels and landed upon versus, the place WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that night time. That’s the primary struggle I noticed, and the struggle that bought me hooked on the game. Since then, the game has grown so quickly, and my aim is to enlighten everybody on what’s happening within the sport right now.