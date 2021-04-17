LATEST

Vadim Nemkov full Bellator 257 post-fight press conference

Avatar
By
Posted on
Vadim Nemkov full Bellator 257 post-fight press conference

Vadim Nemkov and Phil Davis had a tough fought struggle of their first assembly which resulted in Nemkov incomes a spilt resolution victory. Of their second struggle on Friday at Bellator 257, it was but once more one other onerous struggle.

On Friday at Bellator 257, Nemkov and Davis fought once more in the principle occasion, which was a quarterfinal matchup within the Bellator gentle heavyweight grand prix. Nemkov, the present gentle heavyweight champion, as soon as once more edged Davis to advance within the event whereas making his first title protection.

Vadim Nemkov (heart) poses for a photograph along with his championship belt after making his first title protection in opposition to Phil Davis at Bellator 257.

Nemkov (13-2) had the benefit earlier within the struggle, however as time went on Davis (22-6) began to struggle his rhythm. One shock in the course of the struggle was that Nemkov secured three takedowns, whereas Davis, who was a nationwide champion wrestler at Penn State, got here up unsuccessful on all his makes an attempt.

After 25 minutes of motion, all three judges gave Nemkov the sting on the scorecards, with all three scoring the struggle 48-47. Nemkov will now struggle the winner of former UFC fighters Yoel Romero and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who meet within the last quarterfinal matchup of the grand prix.

Following his victory, Nemkov spoke to MyMMANews and different media shops about his struggle with Davis and his upcoming struggle within the grand prix. You watch his full post-fight press convention within the video above.

For extra in depth breakdown of the struggle, click on right here.

A full record of Bellator 257 outcomes are listed under:

Vadim Nemkov (C) defeated Phil Davis through unanimous resolution (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) – for gentle heavyweight title; gentle heavyweight event opening spherical
Corey Anderson defeated Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov through TKO – Spherical 3, 2:15 – gentle heavyweight event opening spherical
Veta Arteaga defeated Desiree Yanez through majority resolution (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)
Paul Daley defeated Sabah Homasi through TKO – Spherical 2, 1:44
Julia Budd defeated Dayana Silva through cut up resolution resolution (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Julius Anglickas defeated Gregory Milliard through unanimous resolution (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Steve Mowry defeated Shaun Asher through TKO – Spherical 1, 0:55
Grachik Bozinyan defeated Demarques Jackson through unanimous resolution (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Raymond Daniels defeated Peter Stanonik through unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Lance Gibson Jr. defeated Marcus Surin through unanimous resolution (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Karl Albrektsson defeated Viktor Nemkov through unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Mads Burnell defeated Saul Rogers through submission (rear-naked choke) – Spherical 2, 4:08
Jay Jay Wilson defeated Pedro Carvalho through TKO – Spherical 2, 0:53

John Eric Poli
Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
22
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
22
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
19
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top