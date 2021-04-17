Vadim Nemkov full Bellator 257 post-fight press conference

Vadim Nemkov and Phil Davis had a tough fought struggle of their first assembly which resulted in Nemkov incomes a spilt resolution victory. Of their second struggle on Friday at Bellator 257, it was but once more one other onerous struggle.

On Friday at Bellator 257, Nemkov and Davis fought once more in the principle occasion, which was a quarterfinal matchup within the Bellator gentle heavyweight grand prix. Nemkov, the present gentle heavyweight champion, as soon as once more edged Davis to advance within the event whereas making his first title protection.

Nemkov (13-2) had the benefit earlier within the struggle, however as time went on Davis (22-6) began to struggle his rhythm. One shock in the course of the struggle was that Nemkov secured three takedowns, whereas Davis, who was a nationwide champion wrestler at Penn State, got here up unsuccessful on all his makes an attempt.

After 25 minutes of motion, all three judges gave Nemkov the sting on the scorecards, with all three scoring the struggle 48-47. Nemkov will now struggle the winner of former UFC fighters Yoel Romero and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who meet within the last quarterfinal matchup of the grand prix.

Following his victory, Nemkov spoke to MyMMANews and different media shops about his struggle with Davis and his upcoming struggle within the grand prix. You watch his full post-fight press convention within the video above.

A full record of Bellator 257 outcomes are listed under:

Vadim Nemkov (C) defeated Phil Davis through unanimous resolution (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) – for gentle heavyweight title; gentle heavyweight event opening spherical

Corey Anderson defeated Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov through TKO – Spherical 3, 2:15 – gentle heavyweight event opening spherical

Veta Arteaga defeated Desiree Yanez through majority resolution (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Paul Daley defeated Sabah Homasi through TKO – Spherical 2, 1:44

Julia Budd defeated Dayana Silva through cut up resolution resolution (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Julius Anglickas defeated Gregory Milliard through unanimous resolution (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Steve Mowry defeated Shaun Asher through TKO – Spherical 1, 0:55

Grachik Bozinyan defeated Demarques Jackson through unanimous resolution (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Raymond Daniels defeated Peter Stanonik through unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Lance Gibson Jr. defeated Marcus Surin through unanimous resolution (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Karl Albrektsson defeated Viktor Nemkov through unanimous resolution (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mads Burnell defeated Saul Rogers through submission (rear-naked choke) – Spherical 2, 4:08

Jay Jay Wilson defeated Pedro Carvalho through TKO – Spherical 2, 0:53