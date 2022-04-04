Vaibhav Arora: From thinking about quitting cricket, knocking off Pujara’s middle stump to playing in IPL

Arshdeep Singh was the happiest man on the ground after the fall of Robin Uthappa’s wicket. The bowler was Vaibhav Arora, but Arshdeep celebrated like it was his wicket.

Punjab Kings pace duo Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Arora have known each other for a long time. They have shared a new ball for Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, Chandigarh, met with a road accident outside the Punjab Cricket Association, Stadium, and now are bowling in tandem for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

“There was a fast bowling camp at PCA in 2017, and they had an unfortunate accident right at the gate of the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium. Both had suffered injuries in the elbows and knees,” Ravi Verma, Vaibhav Arora’s coach and local guardian, recalls of the incident when he received a call from the…