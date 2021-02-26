Vaishnav Tej for his third film, Rs 2.50 crore

ENTERTAINMENT

Vaishnav tej Is the nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi And the supreme hero is the brother of Sai Dharam Tej. Vaishnav Tej, based on Honor Killing, made his acting debut in the romantic film Uppena, in which he shared screen space with Kriti Shetty. The film was played by Buchi Babu Sana and supported by Maithri Movie Makers.

Currently the entire team is enjoying the success of Uppena, who has become a money spinner. Now Vaishnav Tej has increased his remuneration which has become a topic of discussion in the film industry.

Apparently, young hero Vaishnav Tej charged Rs 50 lakh as fees for his debut film Uppena. It is known that his second project is with Krish of Gautamputra Satakarni fame in which Manmadhu 2 and Dhruv fame Rakul Preet Singh are playing the lead roles. The film is known as Kondapolam, and it is now being heard that Vaishnav Tej is getting Rs 75 lakh to direct Krish.

Finally, the latest report suggests that Vaishnav Tej is charging Rs 2.50 crore as his remuneration for his third film, which will be supported by veteran producer BVSN Prasad.

