Vaishnav Tej third film with Nagarjuna

Vaishnav tej The ninth is on cloud as the recently released romantic and emotional drama Uppena based on Honor Killing is becoming a money spinner at the box office. Uppena played by Buchi Babu Sana has Kriti Shetty in the lead role and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Now according to the latest buzz in the film industry, Akkineni Nagarjuna has decided to produce a Vaishnav fast starrer film. If everything goes according to plan, then the upcoming film Nagarjuna, Will be Vaishnav Tej’s third project.

It is known news that Vaishnav Tej is currently working for his second film, which is being starred by Krish and Gautamiputra Satakarni’s fame. He has already completed the shooting of this film, with Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead role. This untitled film is slated to hit theaters in a grand manner in the month of August. And now Vaishnav Tej’s third film is also confirmed.

The Uppena actor’s third project, will be produced by Raja Nagarjuna Akkineni under the banner of Manam Enterprises, and directed by a newcomer. Very soon an official announcement will be made about Vaishnav Tej’s next project.