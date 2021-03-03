Vaishnav Tej’s second project special screening for Pawan

Vaishnav tej Made a dream debut with Open. Mega Hero has received heavy reception with its first project. Uppena has crossed the 50 crore mark and is earning well at the box office. Before the release of Uppena, Vaishnav Tej has completed shooting for his second project under the direction of Krish.

The film is a rural drama and features Rakul Preet in the female lead role. The film is based on the Kondapolem novel. After the sensational success of Uppena, Pawan Kalyan wants Vaishnav Tej to miss his second film Lakshya.

So he asked Krish to show the film, for which the director obliged. Special screening will be done very soon and you can give your suggestions if any.

Vaishnav Tej is yet to announce his third project.

