Vakeel Saab 2nd & 3rd Day Box Office Collection Record Total Earnings Critics Review – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Weckel Saab Collection

Namaskar, all entertainment lovers, therefore, one of the finest actors of Tollywood has action with his recent release Wakeel Babu. The film is a Telugu version of Bollywood’s critical and commercial success drama Drama Pink. Well, the actor stormed the box office with a tremendous performance. The actor has brought cinema back into action with his commendable performance. The actor has started breaking records at the ticket window and it seems that it will not settle here and move on. So, get more information about Wackel Saab Box Office Collection.

Weckel Saab Collection

According to the latest box office reports, Wakeel Saab recorded a large-scale opening at the box office for a film in India since the epidemic. According to the box office report, the film has earned ores 42 crores as its first day box office collection. It has broken all records at the box office. The film has come to the box office with very high expectations if we see that the film will experience huge reindeer in the opening weekend. Despite this, the film has been leaked online, but still flawless and winning hearts over all.

Along with all this, Wakeel Saab recorded the third biggest opening in the Nizam after Saaho and Baahubali: The Conclusion. It is believed that Kalyan Babu was the biggest opener at the beginning of his career. Apart from the domestic box office, Vakek Saab is doing wonders abroad as well. It earned 84.07 lakhs in Australia and ₹ 5.61 lakhs in New Zealand. It has secured the 7th highest position in both countries as a Telugu film. It has overtaken some of the biggest openers including Agnathwasi, Katamaridu, and Sardar Gabbar Singh and reached the top of the pile.

Starred by Wakeel Sahab Venu Sriram and bankrolled by Dil Raju under the production banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects. The film is edited by Praveen Pudi and cinematography is done by PS Vinod. The film is produced by S. Thaman. Wakeel Saab cast Pawan Kalyan. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagla, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.

So, catch this amazing movie in theaters near you and experience the amazing performances of the legendary actors in the film with an entertaining plot. We suggest following all the guidelines to enjoy the film safely. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates of the Wackel Saab Box Office Collection.

