Vakeel Saab 2nd & 3rd Day Box Office Collection Record Total Earnings Critics Review

Hello, all the entertainment lovers, so, one of the finest actors of Tollywood has back in action with his recent release Vakeel Babu. The movie is the Telugu version of Bollywood critical and commercial success courtroom drama Pink. Well, the actor brought storm at the box office with hits tremendous performance. The actor has brought back the cinema in the action with its commendable performance. The actor has started shattering the records at the ticket window and it seems it won’t settle here and will go further. So, get all further information on Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection.

According to the latest box office reports, Vakeel Saab recorded a massive opening at the box office for a film in India since the pandemic. On behalf of the box office reports, the movie has been fetched ₹42 crores as its first-day box office collection. It has broken all the records at the box office. The movie has arrived with immensely high expectations at the box office if we see the opening the movie will experience gigantic bucks in its initial weekend. Despite this, the movie has been leaked online but still is going flawless and winning hearts all over.

Along with all this Vakeel Saab registered the third biggest opening in Nizam after Saaho and Baahubali: The Conclusion. It is considered Kalyan Babu biggest opening over in his career spam. Apart from the domestic box office, Vakeek Saab is also doing wonders overseas either. It gained ₹84.07 lakhs in Australia and ₹5.61 lakhs in New Zealand. It has seized the 7th highest position as a Telugu movie in both countries. It has surpassed some of the biggest openers including Agnyaathavasi, Katamaryudu, and Sardaar Gabbar Singh and has been reached the top of the heap.

Vakeel Saab is helmed by Venu Sriram and bankrolled by Dil Raju under the production banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bayview Projects. The movie has been edited by Prawin Pudi and the cinematography has done by P.S. Vinod. The movie has scored by S. Thaman. Vakeel Saab cast Pawan Kalyan. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, and Shruthi Haasan in the leading roles.

So, catch this amazing movie in your nearest theatres and experience the wonderful performance of the legendary actors in the movie along with a gripping plot. We suggest following all the guidelines to enjoy the movie safely. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection.

