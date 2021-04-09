Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection | Day Wise | Worldwide

Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection: Ever since the talk of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making an comeback into the movies, The fans have gone gaga over the news. The first look, the motion posters, The Teaser and finally the trailer of the movie has created sensation online. Vakeel Saab movie trailer has broken many records on Youtube and we can expect that the movie will also create sensation at the box office as well.

Vakeel Saab is a powerful drama movie and it is the remake of the movie Pink. Pawan Kalyan is quite suitable for this role and we all know that he is the hero of the masses and we are quite sure that it will be a festival in the theatres.

Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection Day Wise

Day India Net Collection Day 1 ₹ 40 Cr (Prediction) Day 2 NA Day 3 NA Day 4 NA Day 5 NA Total ₹ Cr

The Movie is directed by Venu Sree Ram and Produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The lead roles in this movie are played by Pawan Kalyan, Shruthi Hassan, Nivetha Thomas, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla.

The Pre-business of the movie has wonderful as well, We will get the confirmation of the OTT release as well. Now coming to the Box Office Collections.

Vakeel Saab Pre ​​Release Business

Area Value Nizam ₹ 25.00 Cr Ceded ₹ 13.00 Cr UA ₹ 10.50 Cr Nellore ₹ 3.40 Cr Guntur ₹ 7.40 Cr Krishna ₹ 6.50 Cr East ₹ 7.10 Cr West ₹ 6.10 Cr AP / TG ₹ 79.00 Cr Karnataka ₹ 5.50 Cr Rest Of India ₹ 0.50 Cr Overseas ₹ 5.00 Cr Worldwide Theatrical Total ₹ 90.00 Cr Satellite ₹ 17.00 Cr Digital ₹ 15.00 Cr Satellite (Hindi Dubbed) ₹ – Cr Music and Others ₹ 2.00 Cr Total Business ₹ 124.00 Cr

As this is the comeback movie of Power Star Pawan Kalyan that too he is doing a very strong role in the movie. As we can the trailer is filled with many wonderful elements and if we can estimate the amount of the first day collections then it would be approximately Rs 35crores.

The screen count of the Vakeel Saab is 2500 screens in India, 300 screens approximately in overseas. In the telugu states, The Pre-booking has already begun and many shows till the weekend are completely filled, As the movie is a solo release on April 9th 2021. We can expect the box office collection in India and Overseas to be around Rupees 50 to 60crores on the first day itself.

The Weekend is going to be fully packed with this movie and we are quite sure that the movie will collect a good amount in the first week of its release. The budget of the movie is around Rupees 80crores.

Now as the second strain of the Covid-19 is on the rise, We can expect a small downfall after the weekend but the movie will definitely be a blockbuster. So we request you to take precautions while going to the theatre, Even thought the theatres follow the strict protocol of the Covid. It is our duty as well to keep things safe for us, We know that you want to watch your favorite actor on the big screen again and this is Pawan kalyan’s come back movie and every actor wants their fans to be safe and enjoy the movie in theatres.

So stay safe, Follow the precautions carefully and enjoy the movie in theatres.