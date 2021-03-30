Vakeel Saab Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Movie Review

Vakeel Saab is an upcoming Indian Telugu movie, releasing on 9 April 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas. The movie will be released in theaters only, distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations Entertainers and Distributors. The movie is directed by Venu Sriram. Dil Raju and some others are the producers of the movie. S. Thaman give the music of the movie. The film has its premiere on 9 April 2021. It is the Telugu of Amitabh Bachchan movie Pink.
The antique thing about the movie is that it filmed simultaneously in Telugu only. Vakeel Saab was scheduled to be released on 15 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some scenes of the film were also shot in Hyderabad Metro. Boney Kapoor is also the producer of the movie.
Vakeel Saab Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Vakeel Saab
|Director
|Venu Sriram
|Producer
|Dil raju
|Written by/Story
|Venu Sriram
|Screenplay
|Venu Sriram
|Production Company
|Sri Venkateswara Creations
|Lead Cast
|Pawan Kalyan
Anjali
Nivetha Thomas
Ananya nagalla
Prakash Raj
|Genre
|Thriller
|Music
|S. Thaman
|Country
|Indian
|Editor
|Prawin Pudi
|Cinematography
|P. S. Vinod
|Releasing Date
|9 April 2021
|Language
|Telugu
|Releasing Platform
|Local Theaters
Vakeel Saab Trailer
Trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. Editor of the trailer and movie must worked hard to give us the glimpse of this upcoming interested movie.
Vakeel Saab Cast and Details
Pawan Kalyan as Adv. Satyadev
Nivetha Thomas as Vemula Pallavi
Anjali
Ananya nagalla
Prakash Raj
Shruti Haasan
Naresh
Mukesh Rishi
Dev Gill
Subbaraju
Vamsi Krishna
Anasuya Bhardwaj
Ananda Chakrapani
Where to watch Vakeel Saab?
This will be a theatrical release, fans can watch the movie in nearby theaters.