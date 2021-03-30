Vakeel Saab Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Movie Review

ENTERTAINMENT

Vakeel Saab Cast

Vakeel Saab is an upcoming Indian Telugu movie, releasing on 9 April 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas. The movie will be released in theaters only, distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations Entertainers and Distributors. The movie is directed by Venu Sriram. Dil Raju and some others are the producers of the movie. S. Thaman give the music of the movie. The film has its premiere on 9 April 2021. It is the Telugu of Amitabh Bachchan movie Pink.

The antique thing about the movie is that it filmed simultaneously in Telugu only. Vakeel Saab was scheduled to be released on 15 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some scenes of the film were also shot in Hyderabad Metro. Boney Kapoor is also the producer of the movie.

Vakeel Saab Cast
Vakeel Saab Wiki and Crew

Name Vakeel Saab
Director Venu Sriram
Producer Dil raju
Written by/Story Venu Sriram
Screenplay Venu Sriram
Production Company Sri Venkateswara Creations
Lead Cast Pawan Kalyan
Anjali
Nivetha Thomas
Ananya nagalla
Prakash Raj
Genre Thriller
Music S. Thaman
Country Indian
Editor Prawin Pudi
Cinematography P. S. Vinod
Releasing Date 9 April 2021
Language Telugu
Releasing Platform Local Theaters

Vakeel Saab Trailer

Vakeel Saab Trailer

Trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.5 mint trailer. Editor of the trailer and movie must worked hard to give us the glimpse of this upcoming interested movie.

Also Check: Kapatadhaari Cast, Trailer, Date, Wiki, and Review

Vakeel Saab Cast and Details

Pawan Kalyan as Adv. Satyadev
Nivetha Thomas as Vemula Pallavi
Anjali
Ananya nagalla
Prakash Raj
Shruti Haasan
Naresh
Mukesh Rishi
Dev Gill
Subbaraju
Vamsi Krishna
Anasuya Bhardwaj
Ananda Chakrapani

Where to watch Vakeel Saab?

This will be a theatrical release, fans can watch the movie in nearby theaters. You can book ticket only on Paytm app with 50% discount, Use code “Cachebio”.

