Vakeel Saab Movie Rating and Reviews on Twitter – Pawan Kalyan’s #VakeelSaab Gets Blockbuster Reviews – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

After a 3-year hiatus, Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film has hit screens in Telugu states and worldwide on Friday. Pawan Kalyan’s fans are eager to know the reaction of the audience to the film. So we decided to compile all the reviews online for them.

Wekel Saab Review

As we all know that Pawan Kalyan’s last film Agnyaathwasi was released three years ago. And after that, Pawan Kalyan moved into full-time politics. And now he is coming with Wakel Saab, the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink.

Pawan Kalyan will play the role of a retired lawyer who fights three girls against the son of a politician. The film will star Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagla, Prakash Raj along with Pawan Kalyan.

The film is based on ‘Pink’ written by Anirudh Roy Choudhary and Shoojit Sarkar. Directed by Venu Sriram, Wakeel Saab is produced by Dil Ven Raju and Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects LLP banner.

s. Thaman composes the music of the film. PS Vinod is the cinematographer, and Praveen Pudi has edited the film.

Tfilm producer, Dil Raju has said that it is his dream to produce Kalyan Kalyan film. He said that he got the idea to make a remake of Pink in Telugu, after watching the Tamil remake of Pink starring Neerkonda Parvai.

First review #VakeelSaab From the censor board! It is a compelling film that makes you think. A powerful script and backing performance is a must see for this film! #Pawan Kalyan National Award Winning Performance. 4 #VakeelSaabFromTomorrow pic.twitter.com/nJOkv2AKX9 – Umair Sandhu (@UairairSandu) 8 April, 2021