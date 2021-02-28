Vakeel Saab on Amazon & Zee Telugu – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Power star Pawan Kalyan is remaking Bollywood’s hit film Pink. Titled Vakeel Saab, the film is hitting screens on 9 April 2021. We learned that the film unit successfully sold satellite rights and digital streaming rights. Amazon Prime Video acquired the digital rights to the film and most likely, the film will be available on stage in the last week of May.

According to reports, the filmmakers made an agreement with the stage that the film should be made available on stage only 50 days after its theatrical release. Even when Amazon dropped Master on its platform in three weeks, producers of other films are concerned over the film’s digital release. Wakeel Saab is Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film and fans will be disappointed when the film is released online in a few weeks.

On the other hand, Zee Network obtained satellite rights to the film. The film will be premiered on Zee Telugu.

Directed by Venu Shriram, Vekel Saab also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagla. The film stars Shruti Haasan in the lead role. Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju jointly produced the film.

