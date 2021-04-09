Vakeel Saab preview: Will this Telugu remake of Pink ft. Pawan Kalyan live up to the hype? – Times of India » todayssnews

The film, which will see Pawan Kalyan reprise the role Amitabh Bachchan played in the original, sees music by Thaman S. While the original film had songs that were used as montages, the film’s OST features four numbers, all of which have been received well. The teaser and trailer of the film also met with good response, even if the former was criticised for not featuring the women the story revolves around.

Vakeel Saab will show the journey of three women who escape assault only to find themselves being accused of attempt to murder. Pink was also revolutionary in the sense that it demanded a conversation around not just assault but also the concept of consent, irrespective of who says no. It remains to be seen if given the commercialisation of the film, complete with fight scenes and songs, Venu Sriram will be able to bring forth those nuances.

While Amitabh Bachchan played an aged lawyer fighting not just these women’s case in court, but also battling with his own mental health, given Pawan Kalyan’s age he’s expected to play a lawyer with a painful past. Shruti Haasan will star in an extended cameo, possibly as his character’s wife. Nivetha, Anjali and Ananya play the girls who have to prove their innocence in court after not just being abused but also facing charges.

Shooting for the film kickstarted in January last year and intense scenes were shot between Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj in February. The film’s shoot was halted for six months due to the pandemic, with shooting resumed in September last year. The actor even shot scenes in the Hyderabad Metro last year, with a fight scene taking place there featuring in the teaser. Shooting was wrapped up in January this year and Pawan wrapped up dubbing for the film by March.

Expectations are high on Vakeel Saab, not just because it’s a remake of Pink but also because this is the actor’s comeback film after Agnyaathavaasi. It remains to be seen if the film will live up to its hype or fail to deliver at the box office.

