Vakeel Saab Telugu full movie Cast, Review, And Release Date – Sandeep Jakhar News

Vakeel Saab is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language drama film.
Vakeel Saab is a court drama action movie directed by Venu Sriram. The movie casts Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj are in the lead roles along with Naresh, Mukesh Rishi, Dev Gill, Subbaraju, Vamsi Krishna, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Ananda Chakrapani, and many others are seen in supporting roles.
The Music composed by S. Thaman while cinematography is done by P. S. Vinod and it is edited by Prawin Pudi. The film is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banners.
Vakeel Saab is a remake of Bollywood movie Pink stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.
Vakeel Saab Movie Cast&Crew
Vakeel Saab Movie Cast
- Pawan Kalyan
- Shruti Haasan
- Anjali
- Nivetha Thomas
- Ananya nagalla
- Prakash Raj
- Vamsi Krishna
- Naresh
- Mukesh Rishi
- Dev Gill
Vakeel Saab Movie Crew
- Venu Sriram Director
- Boney Kapoor Producer
- Dil Raju Producer
- Thaman music Director/Singer
- Ramajogaya SastryLyricst
Vakeel Saab Movie Release Date
09 Apr. , 2021.
Vakeel Saab Movie Trailer
Vakeel Saab MOVIE SONGS
Songs have not released yet.
Download
