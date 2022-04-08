Valdez beat Ohtani, Astros Top Angels 3-1 for opener record

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was outstanding for five innings on the mound, and he looked dangerous at the plate all night.

Framber Valdez and his Houston Astros were slightly better everywhere, while extending a remarkable decade of early-day dominance.

Valdez overtook Ohtani with 6 2/3 innings of a two-hit ball, and the Astros tied the longest opening day winning streak in major league history with a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night .

Alex Bregman had an early RBI single and a late homer as the Astros won their 10th straight season opener. This matches the mark posted by the late 19th-century Boston Beaners – now the Atlanta Braves.

Valdez (1-0) was almost untouchable early in the late blooming lefty’s career…