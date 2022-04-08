Valdez Framberin, Bregman Homerine give Astros 3-1 win over Engels

Opening day games almost always have premier pitchers matchups. Astro/Angels was no different last night.

You’d think that if it was a pitcher duel between Shohei Ohtani and Framber Valdez, as good as Valdez is, it’s still Ohtani’s advantage, the Angels’ advantage.

Yes, the order was good. He played 4.2 innings with nine strikeouts and only one walk. But he gave four hits, including a third inning double to Michael Brantley, and then an RBI single to Alex Bregman.

But Valdez was even better. He played a scoreless innings of 6.2, with only 2 hits, a walk (a swinging bunt), and six Ks. He was almost invincible from the third to the sixth innings.

He got out of trouble in the sixth. (Should any pitcher in baseball have pitched six after this short spring…