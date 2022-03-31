Vale John Andrews, 1933-2022 | ArchitectureAU

by John Andrews An extraordinary life and career. After completing a bachelor’s in architecture at the University of Sydney in 1956, and a stint at Edwards, Madigan and Torzillo, he earned a degree in architecture at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design under Jose Luis Sert and Siegfried Gideon. In 1958, together with three of his fellow March students, Andrews entered the Toronto City Hall and Square Design Competition, an event that became internationally renowned as the Sydney Opera House Competition. Andrews and his colleagues finished second. This success changed his life both professionally and personally; This gave him the confidence (and some cash) to ask him to marry Rosemary Randall (“RO”). The two had met shortly before his departure…