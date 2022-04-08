Vale Kane West | ArtsHub Australia

Music promoter Kane West, the founder of Australia’s iconic music festival Big Day Out, has died at the age of 64.

Starting in 1992 as a Sydney-only program featuring Nirvana and violent women, Big Day Out (BDO) quickly evolved into a musical juggernaut touring several Australian cities every January, eventually ending in 2014. Extended its reach to New Zealand before folding.

West, who ran the BDO with his business partner Viv Lease for several years, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 7.

A statement from his family confirmed his death: ‘We bring the unfortunate news that Kane West, a father, husband, mentor and most of all a legend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of 7 April 2022. Our family will appreciate the respect and privacy during this…