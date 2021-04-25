LATEST

Valentina Shevchenko Career Earnings

Avatar
By
Posted on
Valentina Shevchenko Career Earnings

Dec 8, 2018; Toronto, ON, Canada; Valentina Shevchenko (crimson gloves) celebrates after beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk (blue gloves) throughout UFC 231 at Scotiabank Enviornment. Necessary Credit score: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports activities

Contents hide
1 Valentina Shevchenko Profession Earnings
2 Profession Earnings: $1,991,000

Valentina Shevchenko Profession Earnings

points bet banner

(UFC solely – doesn’t together with undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on on occasion title for full payout for all fighters for that occasion

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Kaufman) – $26,500 ($12,000 to point out, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – L (Nunes) – $16,500 ($14,000 to point out, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko – Jul 23/16 – W (Holm) – $30,500 ($14,000 to point out, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – W (Pena) – $84,500 ($16,000 to point out, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – $70,000 (UFC paid regardless of bout being cancelled, in keeping with Dana White)

UFC 215 – Sept 9/17 – L (Nunes) – $130,000 ($100,000 to point out, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Struggle Night time: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3/18 – W (Waterfall) – $91,000 ($18,000 to point out, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – In (Jedrzejczyk) – $130,000 ($100,000 to point out, $30,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Eye) – $300,000 ($105,000 to point out, $105,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $40,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC Struggle Night time: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10/19 – W (Carmouche) – $260,000 ($110,000 to point out, $110,000 win bonus, $40,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – W (Chookagian) – $270,000 ($115,000 to point out, $115,000 win bonus, $40,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – W (Maia) – $280,000 ($120,000 to point out, $120,000 win bonus, $40,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC 261 – Apr 24/21 – W (Andrade) – $302,000 ($130,000 to point out, $130,000 win bonus, $42,000 battle week incentive pay)*

Profession Earnings: $1,991,000

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
55
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
49
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top