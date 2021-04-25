Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Jessica Andrade, Makes 5th Title Defense

Followers are again at UFC 261 for a sold-out crowd of 15,000 filling the Vystar Veterans Memorial Enviornment tonight in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24.

Tonight’s occasion hosts three epic championships fights, beginning within the girls’s flyweight division, then transferring to the ladies’s strawweight division, earlier than capping the evening off with a welterweight rematch.

The function bout of the evening reveals pound-for-pound nice Valentina Shevchenko, who seems to be to defend her prestigious title for the fifth time tonight in opposition to former UFC girls’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Weili Zhang seems to be to make the second protection of her title tonight in opposition to former UFC girls’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, and Kamaru Usman headlines the occasion opposing Jorge Masvidal, seeking to make the fourth protection of his UFC welterweight crown.

They met for the primary time at UFC 251, and now they meet for the second time at UFC 261.

We are going to after all be discussing Valentina Shevchenko versus Jessica Andrade on this explicit piece.

Shevchenko got here into the bout with a report of 20-3, having avenged one in every of her defeats, whereas the opposite two come to UFC girls’s bantamweight & featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, and lots of imagine she ought to be 1-1 in that sequence.

She comes into this bout on a six-fight win streak, and her challenger is a critical menace to any feminine at 115 or 125 lbs. Andrade is a feminine model of Wanderlei Silva, and she or he has that one-punch KO energy.

The Brazilian tank showcased that in her final combat, her divisional debut, by ending No. 1 ranked Katlyn Chookagian with a vicious shovel hook to the physique in spherical one.

Andrade additionally confirmed that off by KO’ing former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz in spherical one. Subsequent got here a title shot in opposition to Rose Namajunas, who she picked up and slammed on her head to select up the KO victory in spherical two, and she or he was now the UFC girls’s strawweight champion.

She misplaced the title in her subsequent bout to Weili Zhang, however now the previous champion is 1-0 in her new weight class, and she or he’s wanting so as to add one other belt to her resume.

Proceed studying to see how this epic championship bout went down:

Official Consequence: Valentina Shevchenko def. Jessica Andrade by way of TKO (elbows) at 3:19 of spherical two

Spherical 1

Shevchenko comes out and takes the middle as soon as the combat begins, and is wanting sharp early on, as all the time.

Her straight punches are wanting nice, as she’s catching Andrade with numerous jabs and crosses, earlier than Andrade rushes in and instantly will get taken down with a physique lock.

Shevchenko lands 4 extra takedowns all through the primary spherical, going 5 for 5 on makes an attempt.

Spherical 2

Not lengthy into spherical two and Shevchenko slams Andrade to the bottom exhausting with one other physique lock journey.

We at MyMMANews have tried to say for a while now that Shevchenko has the perfect physique lock journey in your complete sport, and she or he does. She secures it in opposition to everybody, and that is the third time of six to this point she’s landed straight into Andrade’s aspect management from it.

Andrade is often the one slamming her opponents, that KO of Rose Namajunas wasn’t the one time it’s occurred, she does it continuously. Andrade is all the time the stronger get together in her fights, she even was usually occasions when she fought at 135 lbs, and she or he’s simply being thrown round tonight.

When Andrade will get up, she will’t take Shevchenko down herself, she simply will get tossed down once more.

Shevchenko will get Andrade locked right into a mounted crucifix after the ultimate takedown and will get the end with some nasty elbows inside a minute of securing the place, marking her second championship victory by way of TKO from mounted crucifix.

Valentina Shevchenko is such a dominant champion, very similar to Amanda Nunes, it’s a marvel what’s subsequent for her.

Brady Briggs

I grew to become a fan of fight sports activities once I was 12 years previous. I used to be scrolling by the channels and landed upon versus, the place WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that evening. That’s the primary combat I noticed, and the combat that obtained me hooked on the game. Since then, the game has grown so quickly, and my objective is to enlighten everybody on what’s happening within the sport immediately.