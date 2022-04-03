Valentino Rossi finishes 17th in his first GT race

Motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi began a new chapter in his career on Sunday, making his debut in the GT Motorsport category with a 17th-place finish at the Imola circuit in Italy.

At 43, he still has things to learn: in his debut with Belgium’s WRT team, Rossi made a small mistake in the pits, as he could not find his garage despite the mechanics’ cues and returned him. Had to go out Track and re-enter a lap later, to give up your spot to your teammate.

Although this failure caused the team formed by Rossi, Swiss Nico Müller and Belgian Frederick Verwisch to lose their positions, their formation took it as a funny anecdote when Rossi finally let go of the wheel.

