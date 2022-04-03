Valentino Rossi’s participation in GTWE at Imola

load audio player

Valentino Rossi Brawl from 3:00 p.m. local time, and the first run of three hours GT World Challenge Europe 2022 In Imola, at the wheel of Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo2 #46 with the number he shares with Frederick Vervish and Nico Müller.

with him Team WRT15th overall on the eighth row of the grid (14th in GT Pro), half a second off pole, which went from Team WRT to its sister car, the #32 Audi.

It is a 52-car race in which traffic is the deciding factor and lap management is key.

Valentino Rossi stated that “the first qualification was not bad”, and assured that he was confident of having a better pace for the race. The Italian assured that he would act centrally, although still…