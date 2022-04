Morgan, Valerian’s wife, gives us her impressions of this failed experience. And she swings…

We think you are in reserve with Valerian. Why ?

Valerian, at the base, does not suit my type of man, but I do not limit myself to one physique. There is an inconsistency from the beginning. Me, I wanted him to know that maybe he might fall in love with him later. He recognized that with my yes to the commune, everything had already been achieved.

How does this enthusiasm manifest towards you?

First of all, Valerian is very discreet with me in marriage ….