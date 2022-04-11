Valérie Pécresse “personally indebted 5 million euros” calls for donations

Valerie Pecresi launched an appeal on Monday “aid, emergency“for French”stop financing“Reporting His Campaign”sensitive situation“Which will not be reimbursed from LR”7 million euros” of the allegations.

,Republicans Can’t Afford These Expenses“Added candidate LR from party headquarters, who comes out of the first round, falls below the 5% threshold for which campaign expenses are reimbursed by the state. He also declared”personally indebted 5 million euros,

That is why “I need your help urgently, by May 15th, to meet the funding of this presidential campaign (…) The survival of the Republicans is at stake, and the survival of the Republican right is beyond“, she launched before the press.

,I’m starting a national appeal for charity this morning, to all who have voted for me, but also to all who prioritized a useful vote yesterday, and finally to everyone…