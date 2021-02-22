Valheim on Steam: Valheim reaches 500K concurrent players in only 2 weeks after its release. sport

LATEST

Valheim on Steam: In only 2 weeks after its release Valheim reaches 500K concurrent players. Valheim is only the 5th game to achieve this milestone on Steam. Other popular games like Dota 2, PUBG & CS: GO take longer to hit this landmark.

Valheim has become one of the most successful sports on steam. Last week, on Friday 19 February, it recorded a peak of over 400,00 concurrent players on Steam. And this week, it has scored 500,000 points. It has also sold over 3 million copies worldwide, making it an unprecedented success for both Steam and developers Iron Gate.

Valheim in the debut game by Iron Gate developers, and it was released on 2 February 2021. Among the top 5 games on Steam, Dota 2, CS: GO, PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077 & Valheim, only Valheim has positive reactions.

Here is another interesting fact about Valheim’s incredible success. When the game hit around 2k reviews, positive reviews were 96%. Now, with 73k reviews, it is still 96%. Right now, Valheim has become the most popular PC game. The open world game is all about survival, gathering resources and scouring the map for parts.

Valheim is now available on Steam for under $ 20 as part of an early access offer. So, if you want to play the game, we would advise you to buy it now before the price increases.

Valheim’s success on steam

Let us put Valhim’s success in context. Many highly popular games like Dota 2, CS: GO, PUBG & Cyberpunk 2077 have taken months on Steam, if not for years, to gain the kind of player base that Valheim has.

This helped Dota 2 reach almost 2 years, and CS: GO 3+ years to reach 500K concurrent players, while Valheim achieved it within a month.

PUBG is the only game that even comes close to this record. It hit 500K concurrent players on Steam for 3+ months at launch.

Neither Fall Friends or Between Us is able to hit 500K concurrent players on Steam. However, this only takes into account the PC player base.

