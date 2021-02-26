Valiant Tournament Today: When and where does 2021 match up to watch the Valerant Champions Tour Challengers? | sport

Legit Champions Tour Challenge 3 is behind! With a prize pool of $ 400,000 on the line at the Challengers Stage, Regional Masters, and EMEA Challengers Finals, you can expect it to be really exciting!

Velorrent has quickly risen through the ranks of co-opsports and carved out a niche in the gaming industry. Tons of people are now playing the game and can try just about anyone and become a professional player! Being relatively new, the difference between professionals and top matchmaking players is not the same as CS: GO.

The fact that you can select specific agents according to your playstyle makes the game far more unique than any other Esports title. As it is, there are already quite a few crowd favorites such as Jet and Omen with their respective abilities. To learn how your agent can be better used for teamplay, check out the Valiant Champions Tournament.

Not to mention, you should check out several cool plays and headshots as professional players make it to a fight. All matches are going to be in a BO3 configuration with team-selected maps.

Where can you watch the Valiant Challengers 3 match?

All matches can be watched on the following smooth channels:

Check out exciting matches between well-known teams such as Phase Clan, Gen.G Esports, Luminosity Gaming and 100 Thieves in the Challengers 3 stage for North America!

The Sentinels came out on top in the Challengers 2nd stage and Immortals and Luminosity were ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively. The Sentinels defeated Amar 3–1 to finish second in the Masters. With $ 20,000 prize money on the line during the Challengers stages, it’s going to be a fascinating prospect to watch!