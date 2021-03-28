Valkyrae or Ariana Grande Trends On Twitter? YouTuber’s Latest Post Viral Online – trendykendy

Fans of Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter recently misunderstood him after sharing a post for pop star Ariana Grande, which bears a striking resemblance to the “position” hitmaker. Here are the full updates about Valkyrae or Ariana Grande.

I’ll never have hair like this again but it’s so pretty 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/gKJCX3frW2 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 28, 2021

The 29-year-old YouTuber revealed an all-new hairdo on Twitter. Depending on the caption, it seems to be temporary. Fans are assuming that it is most likely for a music video that he has been shooting recently.

Within minutes of uploading the photo, her comments section was flooded with responses to scores of fans, who look like her Ariana Grande.

Twitter users were quite active in the comments section, being tricked into thinking that Ariana Grande was in a state of confrontation between the two at first glance.

Ariana Grand”Rae: Valkyrae’s resemblance to Ariana Grande viral on the internet

This is not the first time a Valkyre trend has taken place with Ariana Grande on Twitter.

In May 2019, she attended the singer’s concert and was extremely happy to meet with her 100 thieves counterparts Jack “Kueraj” Dunlap and Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag.

She said she loved my hair.

I’m never cutting my hair [email protected] Grande ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l9EwLW5ST5 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 8, 2019

In October 2020, a Valkyrae x Arianna cry for a Grand Collab began to gain online traction after she took to Twitter to send an invitation to a game between the former.

Since she posted the tweet, the discussion around a potential Ariana Grande x Valkyrae stream has remained sky-high. With this in mind, his most recent post was bound to send fans into a frenzy.

Here are some responses online:

i thought this was a vide of ariana grande that one of my crazy followers rt’d lmao — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) March 28, 2021

i thought this was ariana grande for a second… but u are soso gorgeous — Gen.G Jess 🦋 (@jessicahkim) March 28, 2021

so i just woke up, and checking my twitter notif. Then i catch a glimpse of this. I was thinking, “wait…i never followed ariana grande on twitter, but why is it here?” Turns out it’s aRAEana grande 😭 and you look gorgeous!!! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/gTdBK5O9fK — 🖤💜🤍 (@squeakyx_) March 28, 2021

From the reactions above, it is quite obvious that her recent look completely impressed the fans.

The prospect of being one of the team’s most popular streamers with a global pop icon seems too good to be nearly true, but fans remain hopeful.