Valkyrae or Ariana Grande? YouTuber’s recent post leaves fans awestruck – Sandeep Jakhar News

Valkyrae recently shared a post in which her resemblance to Ariana Grande was uncanny

Fans of Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter recently thought she was a pop actress Ariana Grande after sharing a work exactly like the singer of the song “Positions”.

29-year-old YouTuber took to Twitter to unveil a new hairstyle. In terms of captions, it seems to be temporary. Fans think it is very possible with the music video they shot recently.

Ariana Grand”Rae”: Valkyrae’s resemblance to Ariana Grande takes the internet by storm

Within minutes of posting the photo, her comment section was filled with responses from many fans who were left stunned by her look like Ariana Grande.

From being deceived into thinking it was Ariana Grande when she first started looking for a partnership between the two, Twitter users were active in the comment section.

This isn’t the first time Valkyrae has trended alongside Ariana Grande on Twitter.

In May 2019, she attended the singer’s concert and was ecstatic upon meeting her alongside her 100 Thieves counterparts Jack “CouRage” Dunlop and Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag.

ariana grande?? plsss give me one chance that’s all i ask — XO🤍➐😼 (@justswayii) March 28, 2021

From the reactions above, it is quite evident that her recent look left fans completely stumped.

The prospect of having one of the world’s most popular streamers team up with a global pop icon almost seems too good to be true, but fans continue to remain hopeful.