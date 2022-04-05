Valley: June Brown | tv tonight

Veteran UK actress June Brown, known as the . Known for eastendersHas died at the age of 95.

His family said they were “deeply saddened” to announce that their “beloved mother” had died “very peacefully” at their home on Sunday.

Brown portrayed the much-loved character Dot Cotton on the soap spanning three decades.

She first appeared in 1985, stayed until 1993, then returned from 1997 to 2020.

One eastenders The spokesperson added: “There aren’t enough words to describe how loved and loved June was by everyone eastendersHis loving warmth, wit and great humor will never be forgotten.

“June created one of the most iconic characters in Don’t Cotton, not only in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performance created some …