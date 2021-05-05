Valli will thank Sandhya for her timely help: Raja Rani 2

Raja Rani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay tv fame” Raja Rani” launched it’s season2 with different plot. This show never failed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier we saw that Valarmathi mother in law refused to accept her. Viewers will see that Sandhya will help Valarmathi

In Today’s episode we see; Valarmathi father in law asks everyone to leave from there. His son in law stops him. He questions his father in law doesn’t they are leaving from here because Valarmathi can’t able to give birth to a baby boy right? He says to them that even his wife gave birth to a baby girl. She is pregnant with his another child he is damn sure that baby is also baby girl. According to their thought girl can’t be heir right then take their daughter along with them. He don’t need their daughter at all. Father in law pleads with him to accept his daughter and questions him how could he confirm before baby born whether it’s a boy or girl? Son in law questions him doesn’t they blame Valarmathi in same way that she can’t able to give birth to a boy? They realizes their mistakes and accepts Valarmathi as their daughter in law. Valli thank him for saving her. He informs to Valli that Sandhya saved her. She gave an idea to him how to talk with them. He praises Sandhya in front of all and leaves. Valli thank Sandhya for saving her reputation.

In the upcoming episode viewers will see; Valli will thank Sandhya for her help. She will praise Sandhya maturity then she will apologies to her for her deeds. Valli praises Sivagami to choose Sandhya as her daughter in law. Sandhya will asks Valli to treat both men and women equally without partiality. Valli will accept her request. Archana will bring Priya in front of groom. He will take the tea but fails to see girl fave. He will misunderstand that Parvathy is his soon to be bride. Parvathy will learn the truth

What will happen next? Will Sivagami accept Sandhya as her daughter in law? Will Valli support Sandhya? How will Parvathy going to react to this?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.