Valorant Patch 2.06: All changes made to HRTF and weapons explained | The SportsRush

Valorant Patch 2.06: All changes made to HRTF and weapons explained

Valorant is making some big changes this weekend. With a new audio feature called HRTF coming to the game. Some weapons are also undergoing buffs.

Patch notes usually bring out changes to the games. They are mostly performance based which players don’t bother about. Although they can also be about weapons and abilities. We already discussed the Agent changes in a previous article.

Now lets take a look at some of the major changes this week. One update which players will love is Head Related Transfer Function or HRTF. Let us take a look it below –

Contents hide
1 (HRTF) Head Related Transfer Function feature in Valorant explained –
2 Changes to Bucky and other weapons –

(HRTF) Head Related Transfer Function feature in Valorant explained –

Watching out and hearing for enemy players footsteps is a crucial element in Valorant. Riot has worked to make this feature available for players. This is what they have to say about HRTF – ” HRTF processing relies on a profile that contains measurements such as head size and ear shape, among other things. This implementation uses a profile based on a single set of measurements, and may not feel natural at first to all listeners depending on how closely the profile matches their own measurements.” To use the new feature in Valorant need to enable HRTF by going to the Audio Settings Panel. Riot also added a video to explain the feature better.

Changes to Bucky and other weapons –

Riot wants to bring changes to the shotgun that is known as Bucky. Currently Bucky comes with two firing modes – a primary and an alternate fire mode. The primary is used by pressing left click and alternate by right. Here are the changes made –

  • Primary fire (left-click) bullet spread decreased from 3.4 to 2.6
  • Decreased spread on Alt-fire (right-click) from 3.4 to 2.0
  • Updated damage curve for both primary and alt-fire
    • 0m–8m is 20dmg per pellet
    • 8m–12m is 12dmg per pellet
    • Beyond 12m is 9dmg per pellet
  • Reduced amount of pellets in a right click shot from 15 to 5.

