Valorant Patch 2.06: Everything you need to know about new changes | The SportsRush

Riot has released a new patch for Valorant called 2.06. The latest update comes with quite a few alterations to not only weapons but agents as well.

The Valorant NA Champions tour was concluded last week. With Sentinels going away with the top honors after a spirited performance from TenZ and others. After the conclusion of the tournament it was expected that some updates would be rolled out. There are some major updates to Yoru and Viper. Bucky the shotgun also is changed a bit. Read on below to find out more –

Valorant Patch 2.06 Agent changes –

Viper –

Riot wants to bring changes to Viper’s abilities while still keeping the original essence of Viper’s theme and gameplay. Riot said, “She should claim ground with force and dare opponents to challenge her.” The following updates for Viper’s abilities are present –

Toxin – Enemies that cross through Viper’s Poison Cloud, Toxic Screen, or Viper’s Pit are instantly inflicted with at least 50 decay. Their decay level increases the longer they remain in contact with toxin. While in cloud, Decay over time decreased from 15 to 10. When out of Viper’s cloud, delay before health regen decreased from 2.5 to 1.5

Poison Cloud [Q] – Can now immediately be redeployed when picked up, but grants a temporary charge instead of a permanent charge. If active when Viper dies, Poison Cloud now remains up for an additional 2 seconds, or until Viper runs out of fuel. Pickup distance increased 200 to 400

Toxic Screen [E] – If active when Viper dies, Toxic Screen now remains up for an additional 2 seconds before deactivating.

Changes to Yoru and Killjoy –

Blindside [Q] – Flash activation time decreased from 0.8 to 0.6 seconds. Flash duration increased from 1.1 to 1.5.

Gatecrash [E] – Gatecrash is no longer refreshed on kills and is instead replenished every 35 seconds. Lifetime of the Gatecrash fragment increased from 20 seconds to 30 seconds. The range at which the Gatecrash fragment is revealed from stealth decreased from 7m to 4m. Visuals for visibility range added to the moving fragment.

Dimensional Drift [X] –

Ult Points reduced from 7 to 6. Yoru can now reactivate Gatecrash while in Dimensional Drift.

Killjoy ability changes –

Nanoswarm [C] –

Killjoy can now pick up deployed Nanoswarm grenades during the buy phase to get the charge back