Van Baarle knows the formula for good feet in Flanders: ‘copy-paste from last year’

While his teammate of Ineos was almost in the shower, Dylan van Baarle kicked an extra lap through Flanders on Saturday afternoon. Van Baarle, 29, says, “I drove the same two hours as last year. The rest drove a little buggy.”

The major spring classics scheduled for the coming weeks are Dutchman’s Territories. Last year he made an impression in the Flemish Spring and at the World Cup in Leuven, where he finished second in the road race. Which is why Van Baarle sees no reason to approach it any differently this season.

“If you’ve found the right formula for having good feet on race day, try to repeat it. We tried to do it this week: copy-paste from last year. Friday (when Van Baarle eighth at the E3 awards) Stayed on location, ed.) It went well, so I’ll do that again today.”