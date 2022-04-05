Van Gaal moved to Qatar as national coach despite prostate cancer, the Dutch Football Federation does not think of Plan B. Play

foreign footballLouis van Gaal (70) is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer. That’s what the Orange national coach said at the Dutch event ‘Humberto’ this weekend. Van Gaal previously did not share news about his illness, as he did not want to affect his group of players. The Dutch Football Association doesn’t want to think about Plan B “just in case”.
The Netherlands national coach was treated in hospital during training camps in the evening without the players knowing it. “They look at a blush on my cheeks and think: What a healthy guy he is. Of course not like that.”
“I received preferential treatment,” the Dutchman said of his hospital visit. “I was allowed to go through the back entrance and when I went to an appointment, I was immediately allowed into another room if…
