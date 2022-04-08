Van Gerwen leads the Premier League

Michael van Gerwen went three points clear at the top of the Premier League table after beating Peter Wright and James Wade for the Dutchman’s third win of the campaign.

Van Gerwen won last month in Exeter and Brighton and ruled the roost at Leeds’ First Direct Arena to claim the top spot in the standings, three points clear of defending champion Johnny Clayton.

After Gary Anderson tested positive for Covid, the three-time world champion was given an automatic route to the semi-finals, setting up a showdown with Wright, who defeated Michael Smith 6-2.

In this year’s rematch of the World Championship final, Wright won once again against Smith, but fell to 86.37 at an average of 103.99 when Scott faced van Gerwen, who claimed a 6–3 victory.

