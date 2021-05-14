Vanakkam Da Mappilei World Television Premiere WTP On TV Check Channel Name, Date & Time







Hello, all the moviegoers, Sun Tv is bringing you a treat on the auspicious festival of Eid. So, as we all know that this is the propitious month of Ramzan that is going on that is going to conclude on 14th May Eid. On the festival of Eid, the prestigious entertaining channel is assuring for Vanakkam Da Mappilei World Television Premiere as Ramzan Special Movie. So get amused with the rom-com movie this Friday and enjoy your festival to its fullest. Get all the further information of Vanakkam Da Mappilei WTP including Channel, Date, Day, and Timings.

The World Television Premiere has been scheduled for air on Sun Tv at 6:30 PM on 14 May 2021, Friday. Well, the movie is one of the latest releases of the ongoing year. It got its digital release on Sun NXT on 16th April 2021. The film has received mixed to positive reviews from the critics and managed to impress the audience along with its decent plot and superfine performance by the lead cast. So, for all the people who haven’t enjoyed the movie yet here is a great opportunity to get entertained with the captivating movie at this festival.

Besides, the movie has featured one of the reputed and finest actors of the South Film Industry G. V Prakash Kumar in the leading roles appearing in the role of Aravind. Along with him Daniel Annie Pope portraying the role of Swaminathan who is the best friend of Aravind. The story revolves around these two friends Aravind and Swaminathan both suffered from heartbreaks. Both are keen to marry on the same stage and on the same day. Well, it is a whimsical roller coaster ride wherein Aravind is trying to get married to her love anyhow.

Furthermore, Vanakkam Da Mappilei is directed & Written by M. Rajesh and produced by Sun Tv Network under the production banner of Sun Entertainment. The film is distributed by Sun NXT. Ashish Joseph is the editor of the movie whereas the cinematography is done by Siddharth Ranganathan. The music of the movie is helmed by G. V Prakash Kumar.

Along with G. V Prakash Kumar and Daniel Annie Pope, it also cast Amritha Aiyer, Anandaraj, M.S. Bhaskar, and Jayaprakash appearing in the vital roles. So, get the WTP of this entertaining movie this Friday at 6:30 PM on Sun TV. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Vanakkam Da Mappilei World Television Premiere.