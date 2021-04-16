Vanakkamda Mappilei (2021) Leaked Online On Tamilrockers For Free Download – Tech TMT

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to observe motion pictures solely in theatres and official media providers like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, and extra. Don’t assist or use pirated web sites and apps like Moviesda, Tamilrockers, Madrasrockers, filmywap, khatrimaza, Jio rockers, Telegram to stream motion pictures on-line.

This film is a comedy rollercoaster experience between two lovers Aravind (GV Prakash Kumar) and Thulasi (Amritha Iyer). Aravind is a mariner who lives 6 months at sea and 6 months on land. The story was about to occur on the time he stays within the land the place he fell in love with Thulasi. It turns into extra fascinating when Aravind’s foolish mistake from the previous, catches up with him and the way he overcomes all these odds and joins hand with Thulasi. To understand how, stream the films on-line on Solar NXT.

Film Title: Vanakkamda Mappilei

Director: M Rajesh

Producer: SUN ENTERTAINMENT

Forged: GV Prakash Kumar, Amritha Aiyer, Anand Raj, Daniel Annie Pope, Reshma Pasupuleti

Music: GV Prakash Kumar

Vannakkamda Mappilei on-line streaming platform: Solar NXT

Film Decision: 720p, 1080p, Full HD

Language: Tamil

Launch Date: 16 April 2021 (Friday)