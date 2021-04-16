Vanakkamda Mappilei (2021) Leaked Online On Tamilrockers For Free Download – Tech TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

Vanakkamda Mappilei (2021) Leaked Online On Tamilrockers For Free Download

Vanakkamda Mappilei (2021) Leaked Online On Tamilrockers For Free Download - Tech Kashif

Vannakkamda Mappilei is a Tamil Rom-com film directed by M Rajesh. This comedy-drama stars GV Prakash Kumar in a lead position together with Amritha Aiyer, Daniel Annie Pope, Reshma Pasupuleti, Anand Raj, and plenty of extra. The Film has skipped the theatrical launch and streamed on Solar NXT that unique streaming platform for all Solar Footage motion pictures. Sadly, the flicks have been launched on varied pirated websites inside few hours after the launch on Solar NXT.

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to look at motion pictures solely in theatres and official media providers like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, and extra. Don’t help or use pirated web sites and apps like Moviesda, Tamilrockers, Madrasrockers, filmywap, khatrimaza, Jio rockers, Telegram to stream motion pictures on-line.

This film is a comedy rollercoaster journey between two lovers Aravind (GV Prakash Kumar) and Thulasi (Amritha Iyer). Aravind is a mariner who lives 6 months at sea and 6 months on land. The story was about to occur on the time he stays within the land the place he fell in love with Thulasi. It turns into extra attention-grabbing when Aravind’s foolish mistake from the previous, catches up with him and the way he overcomes all these odds and joins hand with Thulasi. To know the way, stream the flicks on-line on Solar NXT.

Vanakkamda Mappilei was out there on stream on Solar NXT from 16, April 2021 at 12.00 AM. After the OTT launch the film has been made out there on a number of pirated websites like Tamilrockers, Isaimini, Kuttymovies, Tamilanda, Masstamilan, 1Tamilmv, Filmywap, and plenty of others. The hyperlink was largely unfold via the Telegram app.

Vanakkamda Mappilei Film Full Particulars

Film Identify: Vanakkamda Mappilei
Director: M Rajesh
Producer: SUN ENTERTAINMENT
Solid: GV Prakash Kumar, Amritha Aiyer, Anand Raj, Daniel Annie Pope, Reshma Pasupuleti
Music: GV Prakash Kumar
Vannakkamda Mappilei on-line streaming platform: Solar NXT
Film Decision: 720p, 1080p, Full HD
Language: Tamil
Launch Date: 16 April 2021 (Friday)

