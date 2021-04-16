Vanakkamda Mappilei (2021) Leaked Online On Tamilrockers For Free Download – Tech TMT

Vannakkamda Mappilei is a Tamil Rom-com film directed by M Rajesh. This comedy-drama stars GV Prakash Kumar in a lead position together with Amritha Aiyer, Daniel Annie Pope, Reshma Pasupuleti, Anand Raj, and plenty of extra. The Film has skipped the theatrical launch and streamed on Solar NXT that unique streaming platform for all Solar Footage motion pictures. Sadly, the flicks have been launched on varied pirated websites inside few hours after the launch on Solar NXT.

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He stated that he bought the spark for this concept throughout his latest election marketing campaign notably after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to begin a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian trend costume designer Amritha Ram can also be part of the staff. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to look at motion pictures solely in theatres and official media providers like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, and extra. Don’t help or use pirated web sites and apps like Moviesda, Tamilrockers, Madrasrockers, filmywap, khatrimaza, Jio rockers, Telegram to stream motion pictures on-line.

This film is a comedy rollercoaster journey between two lovers Aravind (GV Prakash Kumar) and Thulasi (Amritha Iyer). Aravind is a mariner who lives 6 months at sea and 6 months on land. The story was about to occur on the time he stays within the land the place he fell in love with Thulasi. It turns into extra attention-grabbing when Aravind’s foolish mistake from the previous, catches up with him and the way he overcomes all these odds and joins hand with Thulasi. To know the way, stream the flicks on-line on Solar NXT.

Vanakkamda Mappilei was out there on stream on Solar NXT from 16, April 2021 at 12.00 AM. After the OTT launch the film has been made out there on a number of pirated websites like Tamilrockers, Isaimini, Kuttymovies, Tamilanda, Masstamilan, 1Tamilmv, Filmywap, and plenty of others. The hyperlink was largely unfold via the Telegram app.

Vanakkamda Mappilei Film Full Particulars

Film Identify: Vanakkamda Mappilei

Director: M Rajesh

Producer: SUN ENTERTAINMENT

Solid: GV Prakash Kumar, Amritha Aiyer, Anand Raj, Daniel Annie Pope, Reshma Pasupuleti

Music: GV Prakash Kumar

Vannakkamda Mappilei on-line streaming platform: Solar NXT

Film Decision: 720p, 1080p, Full HD

Language: Tamil

Launch Date: 16 April 2021 (Friday)

Keep Tuned with Newsbugz.com For extra updates