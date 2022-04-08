Vancouver Canucks vs. Arizona Coyotes (April 7)

Can the Vancouver Canucks make it two in a row on the road?

After their impressive 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, the show was highlighted by a four-point performance elias petersonThe team made its way to Arizona to finish the second leg of their road trip against Louis Ericsson and the Coyotes.

With Wednesday’s win, the Canucks found themselves just seven points behind the Dallas Stars for the second and final wild card spot in the Western Conference. However, given their dwindling schedule, as well as their poor home performances earlier in the week against Vegas and St. Louis, Vancouver’s playoff hopes have been essentially wiped out, leading to an extension of redundant games for the year. The way has been cleared. Thursday’s competition in Arizona.

With…