considerateA Vancouver, BC-based publicly traded online education company, announced Layoffs on Tuesday that will affect 20% of its 499 employees. The company has nearly doubled its workforce in the past year, saying the cuts will “increase efficiency and lower costs without impacting our growth trajectory.” Thoughtful, which helps instructors create their own online courses, Reported Lost $26.4 million CAD last year and has since seen shares fall Establishment $160 million CAD in its IPO last year. Read Letter to Employees from CEO Greg Smith Here,