Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers

Sports activities Mole previews Monday’s Main League Soccer conflict between Vancouver Whitecaps and Portland Timbers, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Vancouver Whitecaps will start their 2021 Main League Soccer marketing campaign in Utah on Monday, welcoming Portland Timbers.

The match will happen on the Rio Tinto Stadium, house of Actual Salt Lake, on account of coronavirus restrictions, eradicating all house benefit for Marc dos santos‘s facet.

Match preview

© Reuters

Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping to place their disappointing 2020 marketing campaign behind them, which noticed them fail to make the playoffs, ending ninth within the Western Convention and seventeenth within the general desk.

Reaching the playoffs this marketing campaign stays the minimal goal and supervisor Dos Santos, who heads into his third season answerable for the Whitecaps, is hoping they’ll obtain that for the primary time since 2017.

Dos Santos has constructed a group designed to play on the counter-attack, and with the likes of recent recruit Deiber Caicedo in addition to winger Cristian Dajome and ahead Lucas Cavallini, Vancouver must be lightning in transition and might be a serious risk on the break.

Midfielder Caio Alexandre, who joins from Brazilian facet Botafogo, is famend for his passing capability and so his position in Dos Santos’s setup may see him emerge as a key participant for the Whitecaps this marketing campaign.

Vancouver have impressed forward of the brand new marketing campaign, after claiming a 3-0 win in opposition to Actual Monarchs and a 3-2 victory over Chicago Fireplace of their two pre-season matches earlier this month.

The Whitecaps have misplaced every of their final three conferences with Portland Timbers and securing a victory on Monday can be a good way to start their 2021 season.

Not like Vancouver, Portland Timbers have already tasted aggressive motion this yr, progressing to the quarter-final of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Regardless of drawing the primary leg of their last-16 tie 2-2 in opposition to Honduran outfit Marathon, Giovanni Savarese‘s facet cruised to a 5-0 victory within the second leg on Wednesday, successful 7-2 on combination, to guide their place within the final eight for the primary time of their historical past.

This consequence implies that the MLS will probably be represented by 5 golf equipment at this stage of the competitors for the primary time, with the Timbers qualifying alongside Columbus Crew, Philadelphia Union, Atalanta United and Toronto FC.

After coming back from an interval attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, Portland loved success in 2020 by changing into the MLS is Again match champions.

Additionally they simply missed out on high spot within the Western Convention, ending in third place, so will probably be eager to climb to the summit for the primary time since 2017 and have a robust squad able to doing simply that.

Portland would be the favourites heading into Monday’s encounter with the Whitecaps, and a robust begin to their 2021 marketing campaign may assist them problem for silverware as soon as once more within the Autumn.

Vancouver Whitecaps pre-season type:

Portland Timbers type (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Staff Information

© Reuters

Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas hasal is predicted to overlook the beginning of the season by damage, which is prone to see Maxime Crepeau begin in consequence.

Left-back Ali Adnan is uncertain with a slight muscle damage, due to this fact Cristian Gutierrez may characteristic within the beginning lineup, if the Iraqi worldwide just isn’t deemed match to play.

Alexandre and Caicedo are each set to make their debuts, whereas Cavallini – who scored 10 targets final season – is predicted to guide the road in assault.

For Portland Timbers, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Sebastian White stay out as they’re nonetheless recovering from severe knee accidents. Blanco is near a return, however this recreation will come too quickly for the winger.

Ahead Jeremy Ebobisse can be unavailable for choice after choosing up a hamstring damage in pre-season.

New full-backs Jose van Rankin and Claudio Bravo are each anticipated to make their debuts, whereas veteran midfielder Diego Valeri, who has been the membership’s high goalscorer in 4 of the final 5 seasons, is prone to begin in behind striker Felipe Mora.

Vancouver Whitecaps potential beginning lineup:

Crepeau; Gasper, Godoy, Veselinovic, Gutierrez; Alexandre, Teibert, Baldisimo; Dajome, Cavallini, Caicedo

Portland Timbers potential beginning lineup:

Clark; Rankin, Mabiala, Zuparic, Bravo; D. Chara, Williamson; Y. Chara, Valeri, Polo; Mora

We are saying: Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2 Portland Timbers

If Vancouver Whitecaps are unable to chop down the variety of possibilities created by the opposition, a difficulty they struggled with final season, then Portland should not have any downside claiming all three factors on Sunday.

The Timbers would be the favourites heading into this conflict, and we really feel that their high quality within the remaining third will prevail, securing all three factors in Utah.