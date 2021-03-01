Vanga’s ANIMAL for 2022 Dussehra – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Published by TheMiracleTechDeskMarch 01, 2021

‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Wanga became the most sought-after director in Bollywood. This also led to him working with B-Town’s top hero Ranbir Kapoor. The film ‘ANIMAL’ was announced sometime back and the film’s announcement raised huge expectations.

The film is not yet a hit on set but the film’s release is off. For the 2022 Dussehra festival, ‘ANIMAL’ will arrive at the box office. Date has not been revealed but

Set against the thread of father-son, this is an action drama. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol.

T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures are jointly producing ‘ANIMAL’.

