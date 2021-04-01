Vanguard Hindi Television Premiere Check Channel Name Date Time On TV

Jackie Chan is recognised as one of the most reputed actors, martial artist, stuntman, and singer. He is one of the most respectable personalities along with worldwide stardom. He is one of those handfuls of actors who can accumulate a huge multitude at the ticket window just with his screen presence. Well, now, the actor is coming with another successful movie Vanguard. It is going to hit your television screen with the Television Premiere of Vanguard on Zee cinema under a small screen cinematic event of Hindi Television Premiere. So, get the complete details of the Vanguard Premiere below.
The World Television Premiere of Vanguard will telecast at Zee Cinema at 8 PM on 2 April 2021, Friday. It is a Chinese action-adventure movie released on 30 September 2020 in China. However, the movie has initially slated for its theatrical release due to an ongoing crisis. Later, the movie has been postponed and finalize to release on 30 September 2020 in China whereas it has been released in the United States on 30 September 2021. The theatrical release of the movie came in India on 25 December 2020.
The movie has opened with mixed reviews, the critics also applaud the performance of the lead star Jackie Chan. It also appreciates that action sequence and music direction. However, it was being said that there had been a cut in the corner with screenplay and editing. Along with that it also said that the movie didn’t come with an exact running time. The movie has emerged as the local blockbuster but it didn’t manage to gain worldwide success. The movie grossed 246 million Yuan within two weeks at the domestic box office whereas it collected $400,000 from 1,375 theatres.
Vanguard is directed by Stanley Tong and produced by Barbie Tung under the production banner of China Film International Media Co. and Tencent Pictures. The movie has been edited by Chi Wai Yau and the cinematography of the movie has done by Lee Chi-Wah. The music of the movie is composed by Nathan Want. Vanguard cast Jackie Chan, Fady Zaky, Ai Lun, Yang Yang, and Miya Muqi appearing in the major roles.
Along with it Vanguard also cast Yang Jian Ping, Zhu Zhengting, Jackson Lou, Xu Ruohan appearing in the crucial roles. So, catch the Hindi Television Premiere at Zee Cinema this Friday at 8 PM. Grab the entertainment and give a kick start to your weekend. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Vanguard Television Premiere.