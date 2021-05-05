Vanraj Again Postponed His Divorce







The latest episode of Anupama starts and Dr Advaith is busy giving laughter therapy to the Shah family. Baa asks why are they laughing so much. Advaith tells her that laughter is considered as one of the best therapy and past her laughing loudly. Anupama tells Baa that she is looking adorable while laughing. Baa replies but now her jaws are paining. Vanraj then goes to Samar and Nandini and asks them to assist their mother. They both go and pick up the tray and both get bemused after seeing Samar’s engagement written on it.

Baa then asks Vanraj what is, Vanraj replies that Anupama wants Nandini and Samar to get engaged and I decided to perform the engagement here in this resort. He then says that we want to celebrate Samar’s engagement here with your blessings and permission. Samar says that it would be difficult for him to get engaged when her mother is diagnosed with cancer. Vanraj says that Anupama wants to get you engaged with Nandini. She will happy to see her apple of eye-getting engaged in front of her. Samar gets agreed with Vanraj, but Baa says that this is such a big decision.

Baa then says how can they do this without Bapuji’s permission. Vanraj informs Baa that he already informed Bapuji and he allows us to celebrate Nandini and Samar’s engagement. But Baa again says that still, the major concern is Nandini has a relationship with Kavya. Meantime, Anupama comes and tries to convince Baa, but she still stands with a shocking face. Anupama says that it won’t happen without your permission. Baa smiles and says that she is joking. Everyone gets pleased seeing Baa’s reaction.

Nandini leaves from there and Anupama says that she got blushes. Samar goes after Nandini and asks why did you leave from there. Nandini says that she not feeling it right doing all this in the absence of complete truth. But Samar says that she can’t give much stress to Anupama. He further says that for her sake we have to hide the truth from her. Everyone is preparing for Samar and Nandini’s engagement.

Later, Vanraj gets a call from the lawyer and informs him that his and Anupama’s divorce has been finalized after 2 days. Lawyer says that if you cancel it this time then you will get the next date after a year. Vanraj agrees and says that he also doesn’t want to take a divorce now. Kavya overhears the conversation. The episode ends, stay tuned with us for more Anupama written episode update.