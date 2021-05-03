ENTERTAINMENT

Vanraj Cancels The Divorce Today’s Update

Anupamaa Latest Written Episode May 3rd 2021: Vanraj Cancels The Divorce Today's Update



The latest episode of Anupama suggests Vanraj following at least one of his relationship. She says that she is quite unaware that many days she has left, but she wants to complete the part she has started before she dies. Dr Advaith there is making Kavya understand that anger isn’t good for any of the person. He says that anger is keeping burning coal in hand and wait to throw it on someone, but in that, we forget that before throwing it on someone it is burning our hand. Advaith then offers Kavya a bat and asks her to hit this hanging ball and throw out her anger.

She recalls all the bad incidents that happened with her, she reminisced when Anupama slaps her at Toshu’s wedding. She recalls when Vanraj along with Anupama went resort. Advaith says that now she retains the esteem of this bat, as this bat belongs to Mr Kohli. Kavya asks if he knows Virat. Advaith says there are many Kohli’s in this world and this bat belongs to one of my friends Satish Kohli. They both chuckles and continues to talk with each other.

Vanraj then goes to Kavya and apologises to her. Advaith comes and says that he feels elated seeing Anupama happy. Kavya again starts her argument that she doesn’t know her current place she is her girlfriend or wife. Vanraj asks her to not to start all this again. Kavya says that she is telling him the truth. Advaith tells her that there is always a right place for the truth. Advaith tells them both to go to their cottage and fight as much they want. They both apologise to Advaith, he replies that he doesn’t interrupt personnel but hence they are fighting publicly, they must go with public opinion.

Vanraj then hears Samar calling Anupama, he gets tensed and rushes in the same direction. He sees that Anupama is lying on the floor. He goes to her and asks if she is alright. Anupama replies that she is fine. Advaith also comes there and asks if Anupama is fine. Samar replies yes, Samar then says that my mother is trying to grab a mango from the tree and fall down. Catch the complete update of the episode on Star Plus today at 10 PM. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest Anupama Written Episode.


Previous articleMolkki Written Episode 3rd May 2021 Latest Today’s Update: Purvi Goes Missing

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
aniket mishra aniket mishra
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Aniket Mitra Posters In Tribute To Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his 100th birth anniversary
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Hum Apke Fan Hai Web Series Kooku, Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online Hum Apke Fan Hai Web Series Kooku, Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Hum Apke Fan Hai Web Series Kooku, Cast, Actress Name, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Without Remorse Full Movie Download 480p 720p On Filmywap
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Today’s 3 May 2021 Written Update Episode: Virat On Mission
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Episode 3rd May 2021 Today's Update: Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Episode 3rd May 2021 Today's Update: Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview
Today's (BBM3) Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Episode Update: Adoney T John Gets Evicted Today's (BBM3) Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Episode Update: Adoney T John Gets Evicted
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Adoney T John Gets Evicted
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Written Update Today’s Episode 3 May 2021: Shaurya Know’s The Reality!

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top